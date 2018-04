April 2 (Reuters) - YAROSLAVL RADIOWORKS:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 429.7 MILLION VERSUS RUB 472.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 7.44 BILLION VERSUS RUB 6.35 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2GqZv02 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)