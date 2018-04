April 13 (Reuters) - Yashili International Holdings Ltd :

* ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH INNER MONGOLIA MENGNIU REGARDING 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP SPONSORSHIP RIGHTS

* UNIT MAANSHAN TRADING SHALL PAY INNER MONGOLIA MENGNIU HK$6.9 MILLION FOR CERTAIN FIFA SPONSORSHIP RIGHTS