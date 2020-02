BRIEF-Yatra Online QTRLY Earnings Per Share $0.03

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc:

* YATRA ONLINE - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* YATRA ONLINE INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $27.6 MILLION

* YATRA ONLINE - QTRLY TOTAL GROSS BOOKINGS (AIR TICKETING AND HOTELS AND PACKAGES) OF INR 21.1 BILLION REPRESENTING YOY DECLINE OF 20.1%

* YATRA ONLINE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE FROM HOTELS AND PACKAGES OF $3.0 MILLION

* YATRA ONLINE - OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS/ANY OTHER WIDESPREAD CONTAGIOUS DISEASE COULD REDUCE TRAVEL AND HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS

* YATRA ONLINE - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON REVENUE HAS BEEN MINIMAL TO DATE

* YATRA ONLINE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE FROM AIR TICKETING $14.3 MILLION

* YATRA ONLINE - OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS IN FUTURE