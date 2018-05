May 11 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd:

* YELLOW PAGES LIMITED REPORTS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION SENIOR SECURED DEBT REPAYMENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES DECREASED 11.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $159.3 MILLION.

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.03

* QTRLY CUSTOMER COUNT DECREASED 7.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* YELLOW PAGES - WILL MAKE REDEMPTION PAYMENT OF $30.5 MILLION, INCLUDING ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST, ON SENIOR SECURED NOTES ON MAY 31