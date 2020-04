BRIEF-Yelp Inc Expects Many Of Its Customers To Cancel Or Reduce Spending On Its Products And Services

April 9 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc:

* YELP INC - EXPECTS MANY OF ITS CUSTOMERS TO CANCEL OR REDUCE SPENDING ON ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

* YELP- IN LAST 2 WEEKS OF QUARTER ENDED MAR 31, CO EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ADVERTISING BUDGETS BY CUSTOMERS COMPARED TO 1ST 2 WEEKS OF MAR

* YELP INC - BOARD APPROVED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 7, 2020 TO HELP MANAGE NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL IMPACTS

* YELP- PLAN’S COST-CUTTING MEASURES INCLUDE WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS AFFECTING ABOUT 1,000 EMPLOYEES, FURLOUGHS AFFECTING ABOUT 1,100 ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEES

* YELP INC - PLAN’S COST-CUTTING MEASURES INCLUDE SALARY REDUCTIONS AND REDUCED-HOUR WORK WEEKS

* YELP INC - DEFERRING SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM INDEFINITELY

* YELP - EXPECTS TO INCUR TOTAL PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING, RELATED CHARGES OF ABOUT $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION DURING YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2020

* YELP- EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL $4 MILLION- $5 MILLION RELATED TO SUPPORTING FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES

* YELP- CEO, JEREMY STOPPELMAN, WILL NOT RECEIVE BASE SALARY FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2020

* YELP INC - HELD APPROXIMATELY $491 MILLION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WITH NO DEBT

* YELP INC - ACTIVELY EXPLORING ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PRESERVE CASH, TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY

* YELP - OVER PAST WEEKS, CO HAS SEEN SIGNIFICANT DROPS IN CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT WITH BUSINESSES ON ITS PLATFORM THAT RELY ON FOOT TRAFFIC, HUMAN CONTACT

* YELP - BY MARCH END PAGE VIEWS, SEARCHES FOR BUSINESSES IN CO’S MOST TRAFFICKED CATEGORY, RESTAURANTS, HAD DROPPED ABOUT 60% VERSUS BEGINNING OF MONTH

* YELP INC - PAGE VIEWS AND SEARCHES FOR BUSINESSES IN SERVICES CATEGORY DROPPED APPROXIMATELY 40% OVER SAME PERIOD Source: (bit.ly/2UVXjTQ) Further company coverage: