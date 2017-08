BRIEF-Yelp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc

* Yelp reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue $208.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $205 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yelp Inc- board approved repurchase of up to $200 million of co's common stock; share repurchase will be funded by cash available on co's balance sheet​

* Sees ‍Q3 2017 net revenue $217 million - $222 million; sees 2017 net revenue $855 million - $865 million​

* Q3 revenue view $219.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $855.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: