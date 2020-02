Feb 27 (Reuters) - Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE S$17.7 MILLION VERSUS S$12 MILLION

* FY REVENUE S$364.3 MILLION VERSUS S$348.6 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE AND ONE-TIME SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 1 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE, TAX EXEMPT

* “OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN BEGINNING OF 2020 IS EXPECTED TO PUT OUR REVENUE AND MARGIN UNDER PRESSURE”

* "ON REVENUE... WE EXPECT AN OVERALL WEAKENING IN CONSUMER SPENDING FROM BUSINESS DISRUPTION"