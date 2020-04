BRIEF-Yeo Hiap Seng Says Covid-19 Is Expected To Put Pressure On Revenue Due To Supply Disruptions And Changes To Consumer Demand

April 7 (Reuters) - Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd:

* COVID-19 IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO PUT PRESSURE ON REVENUE DUE TO SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AND CHANGES TO CONSUMER DEMAND

* GROUP’S PROFIT MARGIN WILL ALSO BE CHALLENGED

* COMPANY IS CLASSIFIED UNDER ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND WILL CONTINUE TO PERFORM ITS SERVICES

* PREPARING TO SUBMIT ITS DECLARATION AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES PROVIDER IN SINGAPORE BY 13 APRIL, EXPECTS APPROVAL TO BE GRANTED

* IN MALAYSIA, OPERATIONS OF COMPANY’S FACTORIES WERE INTERRUPTED AS CO AWAITED APPROVALS FOR FACTORIES TO OPERATE

* IN MALAYSIA, APPROVALS FOR FACTORIES TO OPERATE HAVE BEEN RECEIVED