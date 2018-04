April 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF 2.7 RUPEES PER SHARE

* APPROVED RAISING OF FUNDS IN INDIAN/ FOREIGN CURRENCY VIA ISSUANCE OF DEBT SECURITIES WORTH UP TO 300 BILLION RUPEES

* NO IMPACT ON OUTSTANDING RESTRUCTURED BOOK AS ON MARCH 31, 2018 AS SCHEMES OF RESTRUCTURING HAVE BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED

* SAYS HAS 50 PERCENT PROVISIONING ON NCLT LIST1 ACCOUNTS AND 43 PERCENT FOR NCLT LIST 2 ACCOUNTS