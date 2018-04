BRIEF-Yes Bank Says Divergence In Net NPA As On March 31, 2017 At 48.19 Bln Rupees

April 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF RANA KAPOOR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

* EXPOSURES OF INR 2.80 BILLION TO ACCOUNTS WITH DEBT BETWEEN INR 20 BILLION-50 BILLION WHERE BANK EXPECTS DELAY IN IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN

* SAYS BANK PLANS TO INCREASE PCR TO MORE THAN 60 PCT BY SEPT 2018

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN NET NPA AS ON MARCH 31, 2017 AT 48.19 BLN RUPEES

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS ON MARCH 31, 2017 AT 15.36 BLN RUPEES

* ADJUSTED NET PAT FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING WAS 23.16 BLN RUPEES