March 5 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* YES BANK LTD SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM RBI OR ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT OR REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* YES BANK LTD SAYS BANK IN USUAL AND ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS CONTINUES TO EXPLORE VARIOUS MEANS OF RAISING FUNDS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES

* YES BANK LTD SAYS UNAWARE OF ANY GOVERNMENT DECISION REGARDING APPROVAL TO SBI PLAN TO BUY STAKE IN CO