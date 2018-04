April 10 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* SAYS CO TO CONSIDER BORROWING/RAISING FUNDS IN INDIAN/FOREIGN CURRENCY BY ISSUE OF DEBT SECURITIES

* SAYS CO TO CONSIDER RE-APPOINTMENT OF MAIN PROMOTER RANA KAPOOR, MD & CEO FOR 3 YEARS W.E.F SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

* SAYS CO TO CONSIDER RAISING OF FUNDS BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF EQUITY SHARES

* SAYS CO TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS