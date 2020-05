May 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* YESCARTA® (AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL) DEMONSTRATES HIGH RATES OF RESPONSE IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY INDOLENT NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

* KITE - 93% OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA AND MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA RESPONDED TO A SINGLE INFUSION OF YESCARTA

* KITE - PLANS TO SUBMIT SBLA TO FDA LATER THIS YEAR TO EXPAND INDICATION FOR YESCARTA