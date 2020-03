March 27 (Reuters) - Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* DEAL FOR GUANGZHOU’S ENTIRE TISSUE DIAGNOSTIC ARM, VALUED AT RMB 77 MILLION, IN EXCHANGE AS CONSIDERATION

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 20% EQUITY INTERESTS IN GUANGZHOU HONGEN MEDICAL DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES THROUGH DISPOSAL OF ASSETS