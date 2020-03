March 27 (Reuters) - Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 10.3% TO RMB4,903.3 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DECREASED BY ABOUT 19.5% TO ABOUT RMB202.7 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTED TO COMMENCE MASS PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL DISPOSABLE MASK PRODUCTS IN LATE MARCH 2020