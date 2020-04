BRIEF-Yestar Healthcare Says High Quality Standard Disposable Medical Mask Product Commenced Production In March

April 16 (Reuters) - Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS CO LTD - ITS HIGH QUALITY STANDARD DISPOSABLE MEDICAL MASK PRODUCT COMMENCED PRODUCTION IN MARCH 2020

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS CO LTD - AS OF TODAY, PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN EXPORTED TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, INDONESIA ETC

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS CO LTD - CO IS ALSO WORKING ON TO PRODUCE MEDICAL N95 MASKS IN MAY 2020 WITH A PLANNED MONTHLY CAPACITY OF 3.7 MILLION PIECES

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE - PLANS TO ADD ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION LINE IN NEAR FUTURE

* YESTAR HEALTHCARE - PLANS TO INCREASE DISPOSABLE MEDICAL MASK PRODUCTION CAPACITY FROM 3 MILLION PIECES/MONTH TO 4 MILLION PIECES/MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: