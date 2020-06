June 5 (Reuters) - Yew Grove REIT PLC:

* YEW GROVE REIT PLC - AS AT 4 JUNE, BOARD IS PLEASED TO REPORT COLLECTIONS OF 97% FOR Q2 RENT

* YEW GROVE REIT- AGREED TEMPORARY RENT DEFERRAL WITH REPAYMENT PLAN ON AN ADDITIONAL 1.9% OF UNPAID BALANCE, BRINGING TOTAL TO 98.9% IN DUE COURSE