Feb 28 (Reuters) - YHI International Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$13 MILLION VERSUS S$13.7 MILLION

* FY SALES S$448.2 MILLION VERSUS S$455.6 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS FIRST & FINAL CASH DIVIDEND 2.22 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE TAX EXEMPT (ONE TIER)

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP'S PERFORMANCE IN 2020