March 31 (Reuters) - Yi Hua Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 20.7% TO ABOUT RMB613.2 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB583.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 117.4 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY LEAD TO EARLY TERMINATION, BREACH OR RENEWAL OF CERTAIN EXISTING LEASE CONTRACTS AND ALSO AFFECT SIGNING OF NEW CONTRACTS

* COVID-19 MAY AFFECTING RENTAL INCOME IN COMING PERIODS

* FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, GROUP IS EXPERIENCING LONGER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TURNOVER TIME AND SOME HAVE BECOME OVERDUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: