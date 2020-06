June 3 (Reuters) - YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* SAYS GOT FORMAL APPROVAL LETTER ON JUNE 2 FROM CSRC FOR FULL CIRCULATION OF H SHARES

* PURSUANT TO APPROVAL, 226.2 MILLION DOMESTIC UNLISTED SHARES HELD BY GUANGDONG HEC TECHN COULD BE CONVERTED INTO H SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: