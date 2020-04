April 27 (Reuters) - YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* HEC PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING TO BUY TANK AREA & WORKSHOP TRANSFORMING EQUIPMENT FROM YIDU MACHINERY

* CO WILL PURCHASE WORKSHOP TRANSFORMING EQUIPMENT FROM YIDU MACHINERY

* HEC PHARMACEUTICAL TO SELL PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HEC MEDICINE RETAIL (YIDU)