March 27 (Reuters) - YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2,095.82 MILLION, UP 122.36%

* FY REVENUE WAS RMB6,224.02 MILLION, UP 147.92%

* RECOMMENDED DISTRIBUTION OF ONE BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.3 PER SHARE