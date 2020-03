BRIEF-Yida China Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable RMB 450.2 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd:

* YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 450.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 833.9 MILLION

* YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE RMB 6.08 BILLION VERSUS RMB 7.36 BILLION

* YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- COVID-19 OUTBREAK WOULD POSSIBLY AFFECT SALES OF PROPERTIES AND SIGNING OF NEW CONTRACTS FOR RENTAL

* YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES MAY ALSO BE AFFECTED IN FUTURE DUE TO COVID-19