Nov 29 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc:

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE- SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING SCHEDULED ON WEDNESDAY HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TO DECEMBER 27, 2017 AT 11:30 AM ET