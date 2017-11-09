FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience posts Q3 loss $0.59/shr from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience posts Q3 loss $0.59/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Yield10 Bioscience announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $500,000

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects to use about $8.0 million to $8.5 million in cash for FY 2017, including anticipated payments for restructuring costs​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects current cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations & meet obligations into Q1 2018​

* Yield10 - “the ‍company’s present capital resources raise substantial doubt, however, about company’s ability to continue as a going concern”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.