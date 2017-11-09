BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience posts Q3 loss $0.59/shr from continuing operations

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Yield10 Bioscience announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $200,000 versus $500,000

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects to use about $8.0 million to $8.5 million in cash for FY 2017, including anticipated payments for restructuring costs​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - expects current cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations & meet obligations into Q1 2018​

* Yield10 - “the ‍company’s present capital resources raise substantial doubt, however, about company’s ability to continue as a going concern”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: