March 8 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc:

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $100,000 VERSUS $300,000

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CASH USAGE OF APPROXIMATELY $8.5 MILLION TO $9.0 MILLION DURING 2018