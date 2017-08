Aug 8 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc:

* Yield10 Bioscience says ‍signed a collaboration with National Research Council Of Canada to improve yield and drought tolerance in wheat​

* Says ‍collaboration will be managed by metabolix oilseeds

* Says ‍collaboration will focus on new trait discovery in wheat using parent company's T3 platform technology​