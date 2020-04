BRIEF-Yinda Infocomm Says Group's Offices In Philippines To Be Temporarily Closed

April 7 (Reuters) - Yinda Infocomm Ltd:

* GROUP’S OFFICES IN PHILIPPINES, WILL BE TEMPORARY CLOSED FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 APRIL

* WILL BE APPLYING TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY TO SEEK EXEMPTION FOR SUSPENSION OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* CERTAIN OF GROUP’S PROJECTS IN THAILAND HAVE ALSO BEEN TEMPORARILY HALTED DUE TO GOVERNMENT DECLARING “EMERGENCY DECREE”

* EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONS FOR FY CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS JUNCTURE