May 14 (Reuters) - Ying Kee Tea House Group Ltd:

* YING KEE TEA HOUSE GROUP SEES INCREASE IN CONSOL NET LOSS FOR YEAR OF ABOUT 120%

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN SALES DUE TO CONTINUOUS SOCIAL INCIDENTS AND OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS