April 27 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY ANNOUNCES UPDATE IN RELATION TO LONG-TERM POLYSILICON SUPPLY CONTRACTS

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY - ONE OF ITS LONG-TERM POLYSILICON SUPPLIERS FILED A REQUEST FOR ARBITRATION OF ITS CLAIM AGAINST CO WITH LCIA ON APRIL 26

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY - HAS BEEN COMMUNICATING WITH LONG-TERM POLYSILICON SUPPLIER TO FIND AMICABLE SOLUTION BUT NO MUTUAL AGREEMENT REACHED YET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: