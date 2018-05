BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Announces Update In Relation To Medium-Term Notes

May 18 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY ANNOUNCES UPDATE IN RELATION TO MEDIUM-TERM NOTES

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD - COURT RULED UNIT SHOULD REPAY REMAINING PRINCIPLE AND OVERDUE PENALTY OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 13, 2015

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY - OVERDUE PENALTIES RECOGNIZED BY COURT WOULD BE CALCULATED AT DAILY PENALTY INTEREST RATE OF 0.021%

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY - TIANWEI YINGLI PLANS TO APPEAL JUDGMENT WHILE CONTINUING TO SEEK “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” SOLUTION WITH NOTE HOLDER OUT OF COURT

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD - COURT RULED UNIT SHOULD REPAY PRINCIPLE, INTEREST, OVERDUE PENALTY OF 2011 MTNS ISSUED TO ONE OF HOLDERS OF THE MTNS

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD - PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MTNS HELD BY NOTE HOLDER AS RECOGNIZED BY COURT WAS RMB65.7 MILLION