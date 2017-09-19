FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding Q2 loss per share $‍0.24​
September 19, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding Q2 loss per share $‍0.24​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy

* Yingli Green Energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue RMB 3.174 billion versus rmb 1.238 billion

* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - ‍module shipments guidance for full year 2017 was raised to 2.5-2.8GW​

* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd qtrly loss per share $‍0.24​

* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - ‍expect pv module shipments to be in range of 550 mw to 600 mw for q3 of 2017​

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - ‍company, units exploring financing options to continue to manage co and its units’ liquidity

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - ‍adjusted loss per ads was RMB17.8 or $2.6 in Q2 of 2017​

* Yingli Green Energy Holding co ltd qtrly loss per ads $‍2.4​

* Yingli Green Energy Holding - ‍as of June 30, 2017, inventory had decreased to rmb1,039.7 million or $153.4 million from rmb1,552.7 million as of march 31, 2017​

* Yingli Green Energy - ‍ does not expect lawsuit against Tianwei Yingli by a note holder to have any direct material impact on co’s overall operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

