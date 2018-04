BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Qtrly Adjusted Loss Per ADS RMB15.8 (US$2.4)

April 26 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 2.273 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.679 BILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE RMB27.1 (US$4.2)

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER ADS RMB15.8 (US$2.4)

* QTRLY TOTAL PHOTOVOLTAIC (“PV”) MODULE SHIPMENTS WERE 837.9 MW, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 40% VERSUS Q3 OF 2017

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO - GIVEN COMPANY’S FINANCIAL POSITION, SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT EXISTS AS TO CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO - CO AND SUBSIDIARIES ARE CURRENTLY EXPLORING VARIETY OF MEASURES TO MAINTAIN, IMPROVE LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION