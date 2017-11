Nov 27 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD - ‍IT HAS COMPLETED RESTRUCTURE OF SALES NETWORK IN EUROPE AND RELOCATED ITS EUROPEAN HEADQUARTERS IN MADRID, SPAIN​

* YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD - ‍PURPOSE OF RESTRUCTURE IS TO "CENTRALIZE" ALL OPERATIONS OF EUROPE​