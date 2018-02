Feb 22 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* YINTECH ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* JINGBO WANG HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* HONGCHEN YU WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO WHILE COMPANY CONDUCTS A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT