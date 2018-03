March 13 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* YINTECH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 260 MILLION TO RMB 280 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME WAS RMB 717.1 BILLION (US$110.2 BILLION), A 49.5% DECREASE​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB 0.72

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS PER ADS RMB ‍0.81​

* SEES ‍2018 Q1 CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME WILL BE IN RANGE OF RMB 470 BILLION TO RMB 490 BILLION.