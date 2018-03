BRIEF-Yirendai Reports Diluted Income Per Ads In Q4 Of 2017 Was Rmb 7.25 (Us$1.11)

March 14 (Reuters) - Yirendai Ltd:

* YIRENDAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 70 PERCENT TO RMB 1.825 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 1.53 BILLION TO RMB 1.57 BILLION

* ‍DILUTED INCOME PER ADS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS RMB 7.25 (US$1.11)​

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 TOTAL LOANS FACILITATED WILL BE IN RANGE OF RMB 11,000 MILLION TO RMB 11,200 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) WILL BE IN RANGE OF RMB 430 MILLION TO RMB 450 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL FEES BILLED (NON-GAAP) IN Q4 2017 WERE RMB 2,944.0 MILLION, INCREASED BY 81% FROM RMB 1,630.4 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)