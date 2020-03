March 26 (Reuters) - Yixin Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUES RMB5.80 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.53 BILLION

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT RMB439.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB344.7 MILLION

* HAS ALREADY ASSESSED OVERALL COVID 19 IMPACT ON OPERATION OF GROUP AND TAKEN NECESSARY MEASURES TO LIMIT IMPACT