March 15 (Reuters) - Yixin Group Ltd:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED BY 162% YEAR ON YEAR TO RMB3,906 MILLION​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT RMB464.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB99.7 MILLION