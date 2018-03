BRIEF-Ymagis FY Net Result Group Share Swings to Profit of 0.8 Million Euros

March 16 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* ‍GROUP CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF PERFORM PLAN AFTER REACHING TARGETS SET FOR 2017​

* FY EBITDA EUR 42.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍YMAGIS IS ALSO PREPARING LAUNCH OF A PIONEERING VIRTUAL REALITY OFFER IN 2018 ON ITS OWN AND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CINEMA EXHIBITORS​

* ‍CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR ITS PERFORM PLAN FOR 2020​ Source text : bit.ly/2G2xQBo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)