May 15 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* HAS BEEN REFUSED STATE GUARANTEED LOANS BY PARTNER BANKING ESTABLISHMENTS OF THE GROUP

* APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT TO OBTAIN FUNDING IT NEEDS TO GET THROUGH CURRENT CRISIS

* IN EVENT THAT APPEAL IS NOT HEARD, YMAGIS WILL HAVE NO ALTERNATIVE BUT TO REQUEST OPENING OF COLLECTIVE PROCEEDINGS WHICH COULD PUT AN END TO GROUP'S CONTINUITY