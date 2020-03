BRIEF-Ymagis Implements Restructuring Plan, Says Covid-19 To Impact FY Earnings

March 27 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA:

* REG-YMAGIS ANNOUNCES IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN, UPDATES ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* INDICATES THAT THE 2020 FIGURES INCLUDED IN ITS 2 DECEMBER 2019 PRESS RELEASE WILL NOT BE REACHED IN 2020 DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT, BOTH DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY, ON GROUP’S REVENUE AND EARNINGS THROUGHOUT 2020

* ON REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT: DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HEARING COULD NOT BE HELD AND REQUEST FOR APPROVAL COULD NOT BE REVIEWED ON SCHEDULED DATE

* ANNOUNCES IMPLEMENTATION BY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN DURING ITS MEETING HELD TODAY

* TRADING OF YMAGIS SHARES TO RESUME ON 30 MARCH 2020

