BRIEF-Ymagis Q1 Revenue Falls 35% To 27.4 Million Euros

May 28 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA:

* GROUP’S BANKING INSTITUTIONS IN FRANCE HAVE NOT YET RESPONDED FAVORABLY TO A REQUEST TO GRANT YMAGIS STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS

* REVENUE WAS DOWN 35% AT EUR 27.4M IN Q1 2020 COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: YMAGIS HAS AN URGENT NEED FOR FINANCING, ESTIMATED AT AROUND EUR 16M, TO ENABLE IT TO COPE WITH EFFECTS OF HEALTH CRISIS

* ON COVID-19: GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS PUT AN ABRUPT HALT IN MARCH TO GROUP’S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES WHICH HAD REGAINED A SOLID GROWTH DYNAMIC IN 2019

* YMAGIS WILL HAVE NO OTHER ALTERNATIVE THAN TO REQUEST OPENING OF SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE, WHICH COULD IMPACT SUSTAINABILITY OF GROUP AND ADVERSELY AFFECT ITS 750 EMPLOYEES

* ON COVID-19: CINEMANEXT BUSINESS UNIT’S EARNINGS THUS FELL BY 28% TO €5.2M AND ECLAIR’S DISTRIBUTION AND PRESERVATION ACTIVITIES WERE DOWN BY 20% AT €5.2M

* YMAGIS HAS APPEALED TO FRENCH GOVERNMENT TO OBTAIN FINANCING IT NEEDS TO GET THROUGH CURRENT CRISIS