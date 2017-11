Nov 15 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​43.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES TARGET TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY FOR ECLAIR‘S ACTIVITIES BY END OF THE YEAR WITH POSITIVE EBITDA ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)