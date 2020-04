BRIEF-Ymagis Requests Suspension Of Trading Of Its Stock Until Further Notice

April 9 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* TODAY ANNOUNCED REPORTING OF ITS FULL-YEAR 2019 EARNINGS HAS BEEN DELAYED

* CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WILL CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DROP IN GROUP’S REVENUE OVER SEVERAL MONTHS

* FOR PERIODS OF CONFINEMENT, DECREASE IN REVENUE IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND 85%

* AS A RESULT OF THESE POSTPONEMENTS, THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING WILL ALSO BE DELAYED

* GROUP BELIEVES THAT ITS CONTINUED OPERATIONS WILL REQUIRE IMPLEMENTATION OF ADDITIONAL FINANCING PER MEASURES INTRODUCED BY FRENCH GOVERNMENT

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF CURRENT CONTEXT, YMAGIS’ MANAGEMENT HAS REQUESTED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF ITS STOCK UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TO DATE NO BANKING OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION HAS RESPONDED FAVORABLY TO GROUP’S REQUESTS FOR FINANCING

* GROUP REMAINS UNABLE TO DETERMINE OVERALL IMPACT OF THIS HEALTH CRISIS ON ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR

* HAS NOW DECIDED TO CALL UPON GOVERNMENT BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)