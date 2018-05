BRIEF-YNAP Q1 Revenue At EUR 518 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - YNAP:

* SAYS Q1 REVENUE EUR 518 MILLION VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS SMART ESTIMATE OF EUR 552 MILLION

* SAYS Q1 SALES UP 7.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES, UP 0.5 PERCENT REPORTED

* SEES ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUES IN 2018 IN LINE WITH ITS STRATEGIC PLAN

* SEES IN 2018 IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY EURO 170 TO 180 MILLION IN 2018 AND IMPROVE FREE CASH FLOW ABSORPTION Y/Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)