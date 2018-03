BRIEF-YNAP sees 2018 revenue growth in line with strategic plan

March 6 (Reuters) - Online luxury retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) says:

* 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA 169.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 169 MILLION EUROS

* 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 51.2 MILLION EUROS

* POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT 83.7 MILLION EUROS ON DEC. 31, 2017 VERSUS 104.7 MILLION END-2016

* GROUP TO INVEST 170-180 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* GROUP TO INVEST 170-180 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, DELIVER IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES