Feb 26 (Reuters) - YOC AG:

* PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019 AND GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2020 - VIS.X TRADING PLATFORM AS DRIVER OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

* FULL YEAR 2019 WITH REVENUES OF EUR 15.1 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)