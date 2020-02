Feb 26 (Reuters) - YOC AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: YOC AG: YOC AG EXPECTS INCREASING REVENUES AND INCREASING OPERATING PROFITS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* YOC AG SEES FY 2020 EBITDA OF EUR 1.0 MILLION TO EUR 1.5 MILLION (2019: EUR 0.5 MILLION ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES)

* YOC AG - SEES FOR 2020 RISING GROUP SALES OF EUR 17.0 MILLION TO EUR 18.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)