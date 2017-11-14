FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.37‍​
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.37‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc:

* Yogaworks Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $14.3 million to $14.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $54.8 million

* Q3 revenue $13.5 million

* Yogaworks Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.7 million and loss of $1.2 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.37‍​

* Fy2017 revenue view $53.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.